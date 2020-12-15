Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy wins 100 bln won order for energy system in Australia

All News 10:53 December 15, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that its U.S. unit Doosan GridTech Inc. has signed a 100 billion won (US$92 million) deal to build an energy storage system (ESS) in Australia.

Under the deal with Singapore-based Vena Energy, Doosan GridTech will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the ESS until 2021.

The 150-megawatt-hour ESS to be built in the Queensland Province of Australia will be able to provide electricity to about 23,000 households a day, the company said.

An ESS refers to a system that provides electricity during hours at its peak usage after storing it during hours at its lower usage.

Vena Energy is a renewable energy developer operating in the Asia-Pacific region, Doosan Heavy said.

This image, provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Dec. 15, 2020 shows a bird's eye view of an energy storage system (ESS) to be built by Doosan GridTech Inc. in Queensland Province, Australia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

