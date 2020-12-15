(LEAD) Justice ministry holds 2nd hearing on disciplinary action against top prosecutor
(ATTN: UPDATES with arrival of witnesses, other details in paras 7-13; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A justice ministry panel reconvened Tuesday for a second meeting on whether to punish Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl for alleged misconduct.
The disciplinary hearing, unprecedented in the country's history, resumed at 10:34 a.m. at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. The first meeting last Thursday ended without reaching any conclusions.
Yoon faces allegations of ethical and legal misconduct, including surveillance of the judiciary, in a case brought forward by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.
Choo suspended the top prosecutor last month on six counts of alleged misdeeds, but Yoon returned to work after winning a court injunction against the order.
Yoon, who has denied all the allegations, was absent from Tuesday's meeting as he was during the first session last week.
The hearing was attended by his lawyers and four of the seven members of the disciplinary panel. Choo, as the petitioner, has not taken part in the process even though she is a member.
Yoon's defense filed motions to disqualify two of the four members, questioning their impartiality, but both were struck down by the panel.
Public attention focused on the eight witnesses who were asked to testify, with Yoon and Choo seen as having four supporters each.
Only five appeared at the start of the closed-door hearing.
Two witnesses -- Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, and Jeong Jin-woong, a prosecutor at the Gwangju District Prosecutors Office -- did not show up, leading to speculation the testimonies could work in Yoon's favor.
Both Lee and Jeong are considered allies of Choo.
Shim Jae-cheol, another witness and head of the ministry's Internal Inspection Bureau, was dropped by the panel the same day.
He was the only witness chosen by the committee, while the other seven were picked by Yoon's defense.
After questioning the witnesses, the panel will hear from Yoon's lawyers before entering internal deliberations and reaching a conclusion.
If punished, Yoon will face one of five types of disciplinary action, ranging from reprimand to dismissal.
The four heaviest types of punishment, starting with a salary reduction, will require President Moon Jae-in to execute it.
Yoon is expected to seek legal action, including a court injunction, to overturn any punishment.


