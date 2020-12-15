Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea as mercury dips below minus 20 C

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a cold wave alert or advisory for most parts of South Korea, excluding coastal areas and the southern island of Jeju, as the mercury dropped to the season's record lows of minus 23.5 C in Hongcheon, 100 kilometers east of Seoul, and minus 22.7 C in PyeongChang, a mountain resort town in Gangwon Province, as of 6 a.m.

