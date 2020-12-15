Seoul stocks trade bearish late Tue. morning amid lockdown concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Tuesday morning, as lockdown concerns in major economies offset optimism over the emergency launch of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccinations in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,753.93 as of 11:20 a.m.
Local large caps dipped on foreign and institutional selling, as well as on the aggravating pandemic toll in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases remained high at nearly 900 Tuesday after hitting a daily record of 1,030 cases Sunday, prompting authorities to consider tougher restrictions.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.62 percent as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 300,000. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5 percent, but the S&P 500 retreated 0.44 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.85 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 1.35 percent, and Celltrion dipped 2.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.38 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.18 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, lost 0.79 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 0.52 percent, but its rival Kakao fell 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,093.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
