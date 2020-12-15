Moon sends congratulatory letter to Biden, expresses hope for cooperation on Korean peace
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a formal letter to Joe Biden on Tuesday, congratulating him on being elected U.S. president, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
The move came after the American Electoral College officially affirmed the former vice president's win in last month's presidential election.
In the letter, Moon congratulated Biden on winning the election with the largest number of votes in U.S. history, and said he anticipates working together to denuclearize and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon also sent a separate congratulatory letter to U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to Kang.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
2
(4th LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
3
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Reigning KBO MVP hoping to prove doubters wrong in Japan