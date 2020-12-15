KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 55,400 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 188,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 6,350 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 184,000 DN 2,500
KCC 185,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 171,500 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,150 UP 650
Daesang 25,900 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,725 DN 85
SamyangFood 97,000 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,150 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 380,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 759,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 7,210 UP 60
KAL 27,400 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,170 DN 160
BukwangPharm 30,700 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,350 UP 750
LG Corp. 78,000 UP 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,700 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 33,550 DN 550
HITEJINRO 31,900 DN 300
LOTTE 34,500 DN 200
Binggrae 55,300 0
GCH Corp 37,250 DN 1,250
LotteChilsung 111,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,680 DN 70
POSCO 269,000 DN 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,925 0
DB INSURANCE 45,750 UP 1,050
SamsungElec 73,800 0
NHIS 11,900 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 552,000 UP 3,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,400 DN 800
KPIC 227,000 DN 500
SK Discovery 62,500 DN 1,100
