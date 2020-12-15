KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,700 UP 40
SKC 85,900 DN 100
LS 70,600 UP 900
GC Corp 390,500 DN 8,500
GS E&C 37,000 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 52,500 DN 1,800
DaelimInd 85,700 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15200 DN300
KiaMtr 62,000 DN 1,200
Yuhan 68,100 DN 400
SK hynix 117,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 535,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,150 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,800 UP 300
Kogas 29,650 DN 350
Hanwha 26,250 UP 50
DB HiTek 34,900 DN 300
CJ 81,000 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 33,500 DN 1,250
LGInt 25,100 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 7,800 DN 140
Daewoong 47,050 DN 2,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 101,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 19,200 DN 50
L&L 10,300 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,200 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 240,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 297,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 40,100 DN 800
Hyosung 81,600 UP 300
Hanmi Science 72,800 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 166,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 105,000 UP 5,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,300 DN 50
KSOE 108,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 550
