KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 34,300 DN 400
Ottogi 555,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 62,800 DN 1,600
F&F 84,800 UP 300
HtlShilla 82,300 DN 100
NamsunAlum 5,070 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,850 DN 20
Mobis 259,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,050 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 DN 3,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 DN 100
S-1 82,900 UP 1,000
ZINUS 99,500 UP 200
Hanchem 164,000 DN 2,000
OCI 68,200 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 59,700 UP 500
KorZinc 398,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,980 DN 60
SYC 51,000 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 50,600 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 51,200 UP 300
S-Oil 72,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 162,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 272,500 DN 500
HMM 13,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 48,450 DN 200
KEPCO 24,000 UP 100
SamsungSecu 42,500 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,500 DN 500
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 49,500 UP 1,750
HyundaiElev 41,350 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,650 DN 150
Hanon Systems 15,850 UP 150
SK 244,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 147,000 DN 12,000
Handsome 30,100 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 4,545 UP 75
COWAY 70,000 DN 500
DWS 29,350 UP 450
