KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 500
IBK 9,350 DN 70
Kakao 371,000 DN 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL162000 DN1500
NCsoft 875,000 DN 10,000
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 500
KIWOOM 134,000 UP 1,500
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 50
DSME 27,050 DN 750
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,200 DN 1,100
DSINFRA 8,240 UP 10
DWEC 4,415 DN 85
KT&G 86,400 DN 400
DHICO 14,300 DN 100
Doosanfc 56,100 UP 1,800
DONGSUH 30,750 UP 200
LG Display 17,950 UP 1,150
SamsungEng 13,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,120 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 20,950 UP 200
KT 24,750 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,750 DN 50
NAVER 283,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 0
DongwonF&B 178,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,200 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 93,400 DN 1,600
LGH&H 1,593,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,850 DN 250
LGCHEM 801,000 UP 8,000
Celltrion 360,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 23,950 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,000 0
KIH 77,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 31,600 DN 350
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
(4th LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
(Yonhap Interview) Reigning KBO MVP hoping to prove doubters wrong in Japan