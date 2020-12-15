KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 UP 200
GS 37,550 DN 400
CJ CGV 24,500 UP 650
LIG Nex1 29,500 UP 250
Fila Holdings 44,700 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,560 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 211,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 10,250 UP 370
SK Innovation 184,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 28,100 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 46,300 DN 700
Hansae 17,100 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 76,600 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 33,500 UP 450
CSWIND 152,500 UP 5,000
GKL 16,900 DN 600
KOLON IND 39,650 DN 300
HanmiPharm 343,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 5,890 UP 110
emart 154,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 00 UP1850
KOLMAR KOREA 45,950 DN 100
HANJINKAL 60,300 DN 2,800
DoubleUGames 58,800 DN 400
CUCKOO 98,100 UP 1,500
COSMAX 96,400 DN 1,100
MANDO 52,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 62,000 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 30,350 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,150 UP 650
Netmarble 127,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S296000 DN3000
ORION 127,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 UP 1,200
BGF Retail 127,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 372,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 26,150 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 DN 100
Big Hit 172,000 DN 3,500
