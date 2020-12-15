S. Korea, Canada to seek 'two plus two' dialogue of defense, diplomatic officials
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada agreed Tuesday to seek the establishment of a new working-level dialogue involving their defense and diplomatic officials to strengthen their strategic partnership, the foreign ministry said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn and Paul Thoppil, assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs Canada, reached the agreement at their countries' annual strategic dialogue, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the session, the two sides also agreed to explore ways for "constructive" bilateral cooperation to handle the shifting diplomatic environment following a leadership change in the United States, the ministry said.
Kim voiced hope that the two countries can work together to lead international efforts to address global issues, such as climate change, particularly ahead of the P4G summit South Korea plans to host in May next year.
P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges.
The two sides also discussed efforts to empower women and cooperation in combating the new coronavirus.
"The South Korea-Canada strategic dialogue this time is evaluated as having contributed to deepening mutual understanding as strategic partners, and keeping the momentum for bilateral communication and cooperation," the ministry said in a press release.
Since the two countries forged the strategic partnership in 2014, they have held the strategic dialogue annually to deepen practical bilateral cooperation.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
2
(4th LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
5
COVID-19 cluster at remote nursing home infects 62 people