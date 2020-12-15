S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 15, 2020
All News 16:41 December 15, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.715 0.715 0.0
3-year TB 0.984 0.986 -0.2
10-year TB 1.671 1.670 +0.1
2-year MSB 0.888 0.884 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.215 2.216 -0.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
