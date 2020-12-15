Two S. Koreans move out of Ethiopia's conflict region, source says
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans have escaped from Ethiopia's conflict-hit region unharmed and moved to a "safe" location in the capital city of Addis Ababa, an informed source said Tuesday.
The two unidentified Koreans had been out of contact since tensions heightened recently in the northern region of Tigray in the African country, where an armed conflict is ongoing between its federal government and military forces led by a dissident political party.
They arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday (local time) and plan to take a flight home soon, the source said. They reportedly know each other from work.
Concern about their safety was also mentioned during the recent phone conversation between the top diplomats of the two countries earlier this month, another source said.
Seoul's foreign ministry has raised the travel warning for Tigray to "Level 3", the second-highest out of a four-scale system, which calls for citizens to leave the country.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
4
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
3
(4th LD) New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases
-
4
Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea as mercury dips below minus 20 C
-
5
New virus infections under 1,000 on fewer tests; efforts extended to find more potential cases