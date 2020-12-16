Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon highlights importance of anti-corruption investigation agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't pushes coronavirus testing at pharmacies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Disciplinary panel concludes without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Donga llbo)
-- Anti-corruption investigation agency might have prevented ex-president scandal: Moon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Senior home care in danger, leads to cluster infection (Segye Times)
-- Disciplinary panel unilaterally decides without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Chosun Ilbo)
-- It took 18 hours for 83-year-old to be admitted at ER (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emergency rescue fund to exceed 4 tln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Concerns surround anti-corruption investigation agency over 'political neutrality' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 300,000 won monthly child allowance to be provided starting in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party mulls over freezing rent following Moon's remarks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Soaring virus cases nearing threshold for Level 3 rules (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea marks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-leaflet law faces backlash from within and outside S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!