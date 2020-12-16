Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon highlights importance of anti-corruption investigation agency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't pushes coronavirus testing at pharmacies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Disciplinary panel concludes without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Donga llbo)
-- Anti-corruption investigation agency might have prevented ex-president scandal: Moon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Senior home care in danger, leads to cluster infection (Segye Times)
-- Disciplinary panel unilaterally decides without hearing top prosecutor's final words (Chosun Ilbo)
-- It took 18 hours for 83-year-old to be admitted at ER (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Emergency rescue fund to exceed 4 tln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Concerns surround anti-corruption investigation agency over 'political neutrality' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 300,000 won monthly child allowance to be provided starting in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party mulls over freezing rent following Moon's remarks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Soaring virus cases nearing threshold for Level 3 rules (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea marks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-leaflet law faces backlash from within and outside S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
