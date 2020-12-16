(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 16)

It is shameful to see the two serving time for their misdeeds. It is all the more so, given that most other former presidents have ended up in prison or befell more tragic fates. Korea's first president, Syngman Rhee, went into exile overseas after the bloody April 19 Revolution against his authoritarian rule in 1960. Former President Park Chung-hee, a military dictator, was assassinated in 1979 and his successors, Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, were both convicted of treason because they took power through a military coup after Park was murdered.