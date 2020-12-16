Job losses extended to 9th month in Nov. amid pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of employed people in South Korea declined for the ninth straight month in November as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.2 million last month, 273,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
But the pace of the decline eased last month from October, when the number of jobs fell by 421,000, the sharpest on-year decline in six months, as softened virus curbs boosted economic activities.
The country has reported job losses every month since March, when the nation lost about 195,000 jobs, the first on-year job loss since 2009, due to the fallout of the pandemic.
The country's jobless rate rose 0.3 percentage point on-year to 3.4 percent in November, the data showed.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
3
Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea as mercury dips below minus 20 C
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to acquire COVID-19 vaccines starting in Q1 2021: PM
-
5
S. Korea to buy MH-60R Seahawk to boost Navy's anti-submarine capabilities