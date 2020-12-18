(Yearender) COVID-19 pandemic changes everyday life in S. Korea in 2020
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- All of 2020 has been dominated by COVID-19 as the novel virus has changed the everyday lives of people in South Korea, and yet, the pandemic is not even close to being over.
South Korea is grappling with the biggest wave of the pandemic as the number of new patients reached a new high of 1,078 on Wednesday. The daily caseload crossed the 1,000 mark on Dec. 13, for the first time since the nation reported the outbreak on Jan. 20.
The total caseload stood at 46,453, with 634 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
President Moon Jae-in called the latest situation as "the worst crisis" of COVID-19 and warned of the strongest restrictions unless the current pace of the spreading virus is curbed.
The virus resurgence, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area, has posed greater challenges to antivirus efforts as sporadic infections make it harder to trace down their transmission routes, unlike the previous outbreaks that were linked to identifiable groups.
The country faced its first wave of the outbreak tied to the minor religious sect of Shincheonji in the southeastern city of Daegu in late February and early March. Cases traced to the sect reached about 5,200.
Without enforcing draconian measures, South Korea flattened the virus curve through swift and mass testing. Daily virus cases even dropped to the single digits after the first flare-up in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.
But another major setback came from more than 270 cases tied to clubs in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon in May.
The second wave then gripped the country in late August in connection with a church in northern Seoul and an anti-government rally on Aug. 15. The number of cases tied to Sarang Jeil Church came to some 1,170, while cases traced to the protest reached 650.
Unlike the United States and Europe that imposed lockdowns to keep people at home, South Korea has adopted the social distancing scheme to allow people to continue economic activities under tougher health regulations.
While a nationwide three-tier distancing scheme had been implemented until October, the government in November introduced five-step regional restrictions -- Level 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 and 3 -- to better contain the virus and minimize its fallout on the economy.
Stressing the importance of wearing masks and keeping a physical distance between people, authorities also enforced a new rule in November to slap fines of up to 100,000 won (US$88.3) on those who don't wear masks in public. Business owners who violate the public health regulations are subject to a maximum fine of 3 million won.
Authorities imposed Level 1 on Nov. 7 in the greater Seoul area under the five-tier system as the outbreak briefly showed signs of letting up but soon raised it to Level 1.5 on Nov. 19 and to Level 2 on Nov. 24 in response to a sharp hike in new cases.
Ahead of the nationwide college exam, which was delayed by two weeks to Dec. 3 amid the pandemic, the authority upped social distancing to Level 2.5 in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the nation's 51 million population.
However, the pace of the virus spread has been accelerating in recent weeks as viruses tend to survive longer in cold, dry weather and people spend more time indoors.
It took more than 80 days for the country to see its virus caseload surge from 20,000 to 30,000. However, it only took 20 days for the country to add another 10,000 cases after its tally surpassed 30,000 on Nov. 20.
If the current pace persists, health experts warned that the nation's accumulated virus cases could exceed 50,000 by the end of this year.
The recent resurgence of cases and undetected transmissions among younger and healthier populations suggests that the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to continue for a while until a safe and effective vaccine becomes widely available.
To assuage public concerns, the health ministry said on Dec. 8 that it has secured early access of COVID-19 vaccines developed by four pharmaceutical companies -- AstraZeneca Inc., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna -- and from a global vaccine project for 44 million people, enough to cover 88 percent of the nation's population.
On news that vaccines were starting to be administered to the general public in Britain and the U.S., Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that the government plans to start acquiring new coronavirus vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
Officials said the government will begin inoculation after carefully monitoring potential side effects of vaccines in other countries.
Health authorities expressed hope that potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will help slow down the spread of the virus and cure patients at an early stage but urged people to continue to stay vigilant about wearing masks and physical distancing.
South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion has been waiting for emergency approval for its antibody coronavirus treatment, which it claimed effectively protects patients with mild symptoms from developing a severe case.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, people have gone through unprecedented changes in their everyday lives as they are advised to stay at home and keep a distance from each other to reduce risks of infection.
The new normal in the pandemic period is painful to all people but has taken a greater toll on those who have been engaged in travel, hospitality, sports and entertainment amid a series of virus curb measures.
In May, the government rolled out an emergency disaster relief program to give 14.3 trillion won in subsidies to all households to boost domestic consumption and mitigate the fallout from the pandemic.
Amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, the government in September set aside an additional 7.8 trillion won to give cash handouts to those who were hit hard by the pandemic, including the unemployed, low-income earners and small business owners.
The National Assembly earlier this month passed a 3 trillion-won budget for a third round of disaster relief stimulus, which will be implemented in early 2021.
In contrast, innovations for digital infrastructure and services gained traction as more people prefer contact-free social and economic activities.
Online malls and delivery service providers flourished as a growing number of people went for digital shopping and ordered takeout at restaurants.
Schools turned to digital teaching tools for online classes, and large companies experimented with remote working to minimize the risk of infections at work.
Sunday services were streamed as churches were prohibited from having more people than they can safely fit, and gyms provided virtual workouts instead of in-person fitness classes.
Looking ahead, Kim Nan-do, a consumer studies professor of Seoul National University, says people will have to adapt to the new normal as life will not be the same after the once-in-a-century pandemic.
In his co-authored book "Trend Korea 2021," Kim picked "V-nomics" as the first keyword for next year, which means "economics that the virus has changed and will change."
"Although the coronavirus seems to have suddenly brought in big changes, the current trend had been gaining ground even before the pandemic," Kim wrote in the annual consumption trend outlook report. "Contact-free consumption, home-centered lifestyles and online shopping have grown in popularity, but (COVID-19) has only accelerated the pace of change."
