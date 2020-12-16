Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit another new high Wednesday in the face of alarming increases in cluster infections across the country, prompting health authorities to seriously consider adopting the toughest virus curbs.
The country added 1,078 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,054 local infections, raising the total caseload to 45,442, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Wednesday's daily caseload is higher than the previous record of 1,030 on Sunday, which was the first time for the number to breach the 1,000 mark.
After falling to 718 on Monday due to fewer tests being carried out over the weekend, infections rebounded to 880 the previous day, as health authorities expanded free COVID-19 tests to find more potential cases.
Health authorities expect the country's daily virus caseload may reach up to 1,200.
Health authorities are focusing on securing more hospital beds while finding asymptomatic "hidden spreaders," instead of adopting the Level 3 social-distancing scheme, the toughest measure under the country's five-tier alert system.
South Korea has been cautious in adopting Level 3 as the move will cause economic damage to shop owners and self-employed people.
Health authorities acknowledged that the current social distancing, the second highest, has failed to flatten the virus curve and hinted it will not hesitate to adopt Level 3 when necessary.
Level 3 can be adopted when locally transmitted cases surge to between 800 and 1,000 or the daily tally doubles from the previous day.
Under the highest level, any gatherings of 10 or more people will be banned, which is stricter than the current ceiling of 49.
Schools will be fully shut down, and companies are required to have nonessential employees work from home.
Of the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 373 cases, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province took up 320. Incheon, west of Seoul, had 64 new cases. The three areas account for around half of the nation's population.
Outside of greater Seoul, the southeastern port city of Busan reported 41 additional cases and North Jeolla Province added 75.
Imported cases reached 24.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 226, up 21 from the previous day.
The KDCA reported 12 additional deaths, raising the total to 612. On Tuesday, the country reported 13 deaths, a record high.
The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries came to 388, raising the total to 32,947.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
2
Season's coldest weather grips S. Korea as mercury dips below minus 20 C
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to acquire COVID-19 vaccines starting in Q1 2021: PM