Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-11 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon -3/-11 Sunny 0

Cheongju -2/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon -1/-9 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -2/-16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-7 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-6 Sunny 20

Gwangju 00/-5 Sunny 20

Jeju 05/04 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 03/-5 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!