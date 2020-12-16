Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 December 16, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-11 Sunny 0
Incheon -4/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon -3/-11 Sunny 0
Cheongju -2/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon -1/-9 Sunny 20
Chuncheon -2/-16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 01/-7 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-6 Sunny 20
Gwangju 00/-5 Sunny 20
Jeju 05/04 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-6 Sunny 0
Busan 03/-5 Sunny 0
