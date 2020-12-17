Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of S. Korea's 2021 economic policy plan

All News 14:00 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at boosting the economic recovery momentum and preparing for long-term growth in the post-pandemic era.

Managing economic policy in response to pandemic

- to maintain expansionary macroeconomic policy

- to balance economic policy and antivirus quarantine measures

- to manage economic risks at home and abroad

Reinvigorating economic vitality

- to boost domestic demand swiftly

- to promote investment

- to strengthen competitiveness of exports

Improving people's livelihoods, boosting regional economy

- to stabilize job market and create jobs

- to support smaller merchants

- to help companies carry out business activities stably

- to revitalize regional economy and promote balanced development

Promoting innovative growth

- to take the lead in digital, innovative economy

- to support venture firms, nurture new industries

- to revitalize manufacturing sector

- to promote service sector, build cultural powerhouse

Preparing for sustainable future

- to transform into eco-friendly, carbon-free economy

- to enhance productivity

- to promote structural reforms in finance, public, labor sectors

- to tackle fall in population, low birthrate

Promoting inclusive economy, fairness

- to build social and labor safety net

- to narrow pandemic-driven divides

- to promote fairness, cooperation

- to improve people's safety, quality of life
