KT Wiz re-sign ace Odrisamer Despaigne for 2nd season

All News 13:28 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Cuban right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne will be back with the KT Wiz for one more season, his South Korean club said Wednesday.

The Wiz announced they have retained Despaigne on a one-year deal worth up to US$1.1 million. He will get $500,000 in salary and $300,000 as a signing bonus, with a maximum $300,000 up for grabs in incentives.

Despaigne went 15-8 with a 4.33 ERA in a KBO-leading 207 2/3 innings.

The club said the pitcher played a major role in helping the Wiz reach the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

The Wiz earlier reached a deal with right-hander William Cuevas for his third season in the KBO, while the reigning KBO MVP Mel Rojas Jr. left South Korea and signed with the Japanese club Hanshin Tigers.

KBO clubs can each acquire up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers.

In this file photo taken Nov. 10, 2020, Odrisamer Despaigne of the KT Wiz pitches during Game 2 of the Korea Baseball Organization second-round postseason series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

