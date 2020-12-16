Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday
-----------------
(2nd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit another new high Wednesday in the face of alarming increases in cluster infections across the country, prompting health authorities to seriously consider adopting the toughest virus curbs.
The country added 1,078 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,054 local infections, raising the total caseload to 45,442, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(3rd LD) Disciplinary panel decides to suspend top prosecutor for 2 months
SEOUL -- A justice ministry panel voted Wednesday to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty for two months in an unprecedented move blamed on his alleged legal lapses.
The decision was reached at the end of a second hearing attended by members of the disciplinary committee, five witnesses and Yoon's lawyers at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Job losses extended to 9th month in Nov. amid pandemic
SEOUL -- The number of employed people in South Korea declined for the ninth straight month in November as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to deal a blow to the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.2 million last month, 273,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Samsung to expand foldables, hints at stylus support on other devices
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it plans to expand its foldable smartphone lineup next year and hinted that stylus support may be available to more Galaxy devices as the South Korean tech giant revealed its mobile business goals for 2021.
Roh Tae-moon, who heads Samsung's mobile communications business, said the world's largest smartphone maker's diverse product portfolio will deliver "breakthrough capabilities."
-----------------
Virus death toll experiences double-digit rise for 2nd day, hospital bed shortage looms
SEOUL -- South Korea's coronavirus death toll continued to rise Wednesday, posting a double-digit increase in virus fatalities for the second straight day as critically ill patients piled up amid spiking virus cases.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the country reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 612.
-----------------
S. Korea-led U.N. group discusses pandemic responses with disease monitoring board
SEOUL -- A South Korean-led group of U.N. member countries held a videoconference with an international disease monitoring board to discuss policy directions for effective coronavirus responses, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The U.N. Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security was launched in May under Seoul's initiative with a view to bring up a U.N.-level response to the coronavirus pandemic and other global health problems. It has 44 countries and the European Union as members.
