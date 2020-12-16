Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,100 DN 700
Kogas 29,900 UP 250
DB HiTek 34,950 UP 50
SK hynix 117,500 0
Youngpoong 534,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,950 UP 800
Hanwha 26,700 UP 450
LGInt 26,400 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 7,930 UP 130
CJ 82,300 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 33,600 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 UP 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15350 UP150
KiaMtr 62,500 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 33,700 UP 150
HITEJINRO 32,000 UP 100
Yuhan 68,100 0
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 53,200 UP 700
DaelimInd 84,900 DN 800
NEXENTIRE 6,350 0
CHONGKUNDANG 184,000 0
KCC 191,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 174,500 UP 3,000
Daesang 26,250 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,770 UP 45
ORION Holdings 13,500 0
AmoreG 55,900 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 190,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 31,800 UP 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 UP 1,350
Daewoong 46,600 DN 450
SamyangFood 97,500 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,150 0
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 3,000
Binggrae 55,300 0
KPIC 228,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)

