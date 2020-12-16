KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 37,750 UP 500
LOTTE 34,500 0
LotteChilsung 109,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 UP 130
POSCO 271,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,930 UP 5
SAMSUNG SDS 178,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,650 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 45,750 0
SamsungElec 73,800 0
NHIS 12,000 UP 100
SK Discovery 64,200 UP 1,700
LS 74,100 UP 3,500
GC Corp 399,500 UP 9,000
GS E&C 37,000 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 564,000 UP 12,000
SGBC 41,000 UP 900
TaekwangInd 763,000 UP 4,000
Hyosung 82,000 UP 400
SsangyongCement 7,200 DN 10
KAL 27,450 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,140 DN 30
LG Corp. 78,900 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 19,300 UP 100
L&L 10,500 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,700 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,650 UP 450
Shinsegae 240,000 0
Nongshim 302,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 62,200 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,680 DN 20
SKC 88,500 UP 2,600
GS Retail 34,400 UP 100
Ottogi 557,000 UP 2,000
F&F 85,200 UP 400
NamsunAlum 5,090 UP 20
MERITZ SECU 3,885 UP 35
(MORE)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to acquire COVID-19 vaccines starting in Q1 2021: PM
-
3
Rare COVID-19 cluster of foreign nationals occurs at college dorm
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
S. Korea to buy MH-60R Seahawk to boost Navy's anti-submarine capabilities