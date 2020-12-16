Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 December 16, 2020

HtlShilla 82,300 0
Hanmi Science 73,500 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 169,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 105,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,200 DN 100
KSOE 109,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,400 UP 3,050
LGH&H 1,649,000 UP 56,000
LGCHEM 819,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,850 DN 200
S&T MOTIV 51,100 UP 1,600
SKTelecom 247,000 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 97,300 UP 3,900
Celltrion 353,500 DN 6,500
Huchems 24,250 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 DN 200
KIH 76,800 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 31,650 UP 50
Hansae 17,000 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 76,600 0
Youngone Corp 33,100 DN 400
GKL 16,750 DN 150
KOLON IND 40,000 UP 350
HanmiPharm 343,000 0
BNK Financial Group 5,950 UP 60
emart 153,000 DN 1,000
SYC 50,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,970 DN 10
DoubleUGames 58,100 DN 700
CUCKOO 98,500 UP 400
COSMAX 97,700 UP 1,300
MANDO 53,900 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 61,400 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 30,000 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,400 UP 250
Netmarble 127,000 0
(MORE)

