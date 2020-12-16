KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S300500 UP4500
ORION 127,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,700 UP 900
BGF Retail 127,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 380,000 UP 7,500
HDC-OP 26,100 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 50
Doosanfc 56,700 UP 600
DHICO 13,850 DN 450
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,000 UP 50
HANJINKAL 60,800 UP 500
Big Hit 173,000 UP 1,000
CSWIND 167,500 UP 15,000
OCI 71,500 UP 3,300
LS ELECTRIC 60,700 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 50,500 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 51,000 DN 200
S-Oil 71,100 DN 900
LG Innotek 168,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 271,000 DN 1,500
HMM 13,550 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 49,000 UP 550
KorZinc 399,500 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 UP 12,000
Mobis 255,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,100 UP 1,050
Hanchem 172,000 UP 8,000
ZINUS 98,600 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 50
S-1 84,800 UP 1,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,450 DN 200
Hanon Systems 16,000 UP 150
SK 241,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 146,000 DN 1,000
Handsome 29,850 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 4,520 DN 25
COWAY 71,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 0
IBK 9,450 UP 100
