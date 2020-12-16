KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DWS 29,800 UP 450
KEPCO 23,600 DN 400
SamsungSecu 43,200 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 300
HyundaiElev 41,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 0
PanOcean 4,200 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 35,050 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,700 UP 750
KT 24,900 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165000 UP3000
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,100 UP 1,900
KT&G 86,300 DN 100
LG Display 17,950 0
Kangwonland 23,400 DN 350
NAVER 285,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 372,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 868,000 DN 7,000
DONGSUH 32,000 UP 1,250
SamsungEng 13,250 UP 50
KIWOOM 133,500 DN 500
DSME 27,350 UP 300
DSINFRA 8,220 DN 20
DWEC 4,425 UP 10
DongwonF&B 179,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,250 0
KEPCO KPS 30,000 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 46,050 DN 250
GS 38,000 UP 450
CJ CGV 23,950 DN 550
LIG Nex1 29,450 DN 50
Fila Holdings 45,400 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,150 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,740 UP 180
AMOREPACIFIC 213,000 UP 2,000
SK Innovation 189,000 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 28,500 UP 400
(END)
