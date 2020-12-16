Baseball league announces 2021 regular season schedule
All News 16:24 December 16, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball league announced its 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the new season will begin on April 3, with the 10 clubs each playing 144 games.
Teams can launch their spring training sessions anytime after Feb. 1.
The opener of the Futures League, the KBO's minor league, will be held on April 6, to lead a total of 605 games.
The 2020 season was originally scheduled to kick off on March 28, but it was pushed back to May 5 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to acquire COVID-19 vaccines starting in Q1 2021: PM
-
3
Rare COVID-19 cluster of foreign nationals occurs at college dorm
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
S. Korea to buy MH-60R Seahawk to boost Navy's anti-submarine capabilities