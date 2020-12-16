S. Korea, ASEAN agree to launch working-level dialogue on environment, climate change
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to launch a working-level dialogue to strengthen cooperation in protecting the environment and tackling climate change, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The two sides have wrapped up weeks of discussions to establish the "South Korea-ASEAN Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change" and plan to hold the first meeting next year, the ministry said.
South Korea is the third partner after Japan and the European Union to have such a dialogue channel on the environment and climate change with the 10-member ASEAN.
ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
