Canada pension fund to invest 300 bln won into fried chicken franchise BHC

All News 19:01 December 16, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to invest 300 billion won (US$275 million) into BHC Co., a fried chicken franchise operator in South Korea, an industry source said Wednesday.

CPPIB, Canada's biggest pension fund, is scheduled to sign a contract with BHC to become one of the new investors for the Korean firm, according to the source.

BHC saw sales grow 34 percent on-year to 318.6 billion won in 2019, and its operating profit jumped 62 percent on-year to 97 billion won last year.
