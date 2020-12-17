(LEAD) U.S. welcomes increased transparency in S. Korea's FX market intervention

A country is put on the monitoring list when it is determined to have met at least one of three criteria set by the U.S. -- a bilateral trade surplus of more than US$20 billion with the U.S. over a 12-month period, a material current account surplus of more than 2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) over a 12-month period and net purchases of foreign currency worth more than 2 percent of GDP.