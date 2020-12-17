Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary

All News 06:24 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late father and leader Kim Jong-il to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday.

Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where Kim Jong-il's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The visit was to mark the ninth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, who passed away in 2011.

