N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's death anniversary
All News 06:24 December 17, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late father and leader Kim Jong-il to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where Kim Jong-il's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The visit was to mark the ninth anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, who passed away in 2011.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
