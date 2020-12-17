(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 17)

The committee's decision took effect in the early evening after President Moon Jae-in approved it. But Moon may face a strong backlash not only from the prosecution but also from the public for sanctioning the punitive action against Yoon. The President should pay more heed to the growing criticism of the justice ministry's reckless and irresponsible bid to get rid of Yoon, and prevent the prosecution from investigating corrupt officials and politicians of the ruling bloc.