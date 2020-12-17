(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 17)

Daily Covid-19 cases in Korea hit a new record of 1,078 on Wednesday. Given the weekly average of 823 cases per day, it meets the requirements for Level 3 social distancing measures of between 800 and 1,000 cases a day for a week. It is no time for the government to dilly-dally anymore. Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), should appeal to President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who serves as the commander in the war against the novel coronavirus, to upgrade social distancing to the highest level.