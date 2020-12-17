Samsung, IBM join hands to develop enterprise solutions
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will collaborate with International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. to develop enterprise solutions with cutting-edge technologies.
With its U.S. partner, Samsung said it aims to provide enterprises with new 5G, edge computing and hybrid cloud solutions so that businesses can better manage their operations and embrace the fourth industrial revolution.
"This planned collaboration will combine Samsung's industry-leading Galaxy 5G mobile devices and advanced end-to-end enterprise network solutions with IBM's network management, hybrid cloud, and edge computing offerings and network expertise, as well as its industry solutions driven by artificial intelligence, and Red Hat's open architecture," Samsung said.
"Both companies also plan to explore how manufacturers can use private 5G or 4G networks and 5G mobile devices with Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions."
The two sides will also seek cross collaborations with global mobile operators to better offer 5G solutions.
Earlier this year, Samsung announced a project with IBM, the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority and telecom service provider M1 Ltd. to showcase smart factory solutions, including 5G-powered artificial intelligence analytics and augmented reality capabilities.
Samsung and IBM have been working together for decades on government and enterprise solutions projects aimed at enhancing their operations.
In the United States, the two firms recently joined forces to create an IBM and Samsung Growth Factory to drive new enterprise mobility innovations.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung unveils new 110-inch Micro LED TV
-
3
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
4
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
5
Virus death toll experiences double-digit rise for 2nd day, hospital bed shortage looms