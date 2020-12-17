Seoul stocks open lower as virus cases surge
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as the country is mulling implementing the strongest COVID-19 restrictions amid a recent surge in virus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.73 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,765.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit a new high of 1,078, prompting authorities to consider adopting the highest level of social distancing measures, which would ban gatherings of 10 or more people and require companies to have nonessential employees work from home.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.54 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.85 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.62 percent, and Celltrion retreated 0.99 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.37 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.35 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, inched down 0.26 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver remained unchanged, while rival Kakao edged up 0.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,093.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
