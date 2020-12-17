Parcel delivery worker suffers stroke apparently from overwork
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- A parcel delivery worker has suffered a hemorrhagic stroke while on duty this week as authorities are working to draw up measures to protect couriers following a series of deaths in their profession, apparently from overwork, an advocacy group said Thursday.
According to the group supporting couriers, the 58-year-old man, working for Hanjin Transportation Co., the logistics arm of Hanjin Group, fell unconscious from the stroke while delivering parcels at an apartment complex in eastern Seoul on Monday.
He was found unconscious in his delivery truck by a security guard there and sent to a nearby hospital. He received surgery and woke up Wednesday, according to the group.
"The courier has been working around 14 hours per day, sorting and delivering between 270 and 280 parcels every day," the group said.
In October, Hanjin Transportation Co. said it planned to gradually dispatch an additional workforce of 1,000 people to its branches across the country starting in November as part of efforts to help reduce the excessive workload of couriers.
But the workers' advocacy group said the plan has yet to be implemented.
As of October, 15 delivery workers have died apparently due to overwork this year, according to the group.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day