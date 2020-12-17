S. Korea vetting 2 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it is investigating two suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from farms amid looming concerns over a nationwide spread of the virus due to migratory birds.
After reporting this year's first farm-related bird flu case in late November, the country has so far reported 16 cases of highly pathogenic influenza, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
With the country culling poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms, authorities have completed destroying 5.5 million birds, including 3.5 million chickens.
South Jeolla Province accounts for the highest number of confirmed cases at six. There are also infections being reported across the country, including Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious, and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
The country reported this year's first highly pathogenic avian influenza case from wild birds in late October. Since then, a total of 29 cases have been found from wild bird habitats nationwide.
Authorities are currently investigating 14 suspected cases from wild birds.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day