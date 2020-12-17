S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Thursday extended the special advisory recommending against traveling overseas for another month amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
The advisory calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precaution. The measure will be effective until Jan. 16 and can be extended again.
The extension came as foreign countries maintain their entry restrictions and the majority of international flights remain suspended over COVID-19 concerns, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
