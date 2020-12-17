Australia names first female ambassador to Seoul
All News 11:06 December 17, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Australia has tapped Catherine Raper, a senior career diplomat, as its new and the first female ambassador to South Korea, its embassy here said Thursday.
Raper, who most recently served as head of Australia's COVID-19 coordination unit, will be replacing the outgoing envoy, James Choi, who began his term here in 2016. She is expected to formally take office in Seoul in mid-January
Raper has also worked in Taipei, Washington and the Australian Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organization, according to the embassy.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day