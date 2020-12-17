Hyundai E&C wins US$292 mln deals from Qatar
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a leading South Korean builder, said Thursday it has received deals worth a combined US$292 million to build a storage facility and a hospital in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Under a $210 million deal signed with Qatar's Public Works Authority, Hyundai E&C said it will build a storage facility in Al Rakhiya, located 50 kilometers southwest of Doha, by November 2023.
The facility can hold 22.5 million cubic meters of treated sewage effluent for use for agricultural or landscape irrigation.
Under a separate $82 million deal signed with Hamad Medical Corp., Hyundai E&C said it will build a 272-bed hospital in Doha by June 2022, a critical project in Qatar to secure more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
In Qatar, the coronavirus has killed 242 people and infected more than 141,400 people.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day