KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 6,200 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 193,500 UP 9,500
KCC 192,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 176,500 UP 2,000
Daesang 25,900 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,765 DN 5
ORION Holdings 13,500 0
DB HiTek 36,350 UP 1,400
CJ 83,300 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 33,550 DN 50
LGInt 26,250 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 8,050 UP 120
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 DN 400
AmoreG 55,600 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 190,500 UP 500
KAL 27,000 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 140
LG Corp. 78,300 DN 600
BukwangPharm 30,450 DN 1,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,400 UP 700
SamyangFood 98,900 UP 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,050 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 382,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 761,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 7,060 DN 140
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 0
ShinhanGroup 33,250 DN 450
HITEJINRO 31,800 DN 200
Yuhan 68,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 53,700 UP 500
DaelimInd 84,900 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15150 DN200
KiaMtr 62,000 DN 500
SK hynix 119,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 532,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 DN 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,550 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,650 UP 550
(MORE)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs