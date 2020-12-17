KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 31,000 UP 1,100
Hanwha 26,550 DN 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 105,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 19,450 UP 150
L&L 10,400 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 DN 750
Shinsegae 238,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 302,000 0
SGBC 42,350 UP 1,350
Hyosung 82,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,500 UP 40,500
Daewoong 60,400 UP 13,800
LS 73,200 DN 900
GC Corp 412,000 UP 12,500
GS E&C 36,100 DN 900
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,450 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 567,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 224,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE 34,300 DN 200
Binggrae 55,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 38,100 UP 350
LotteChilsung 107,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,670 DN 140
POSCO 268,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,600 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,550 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,910 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 44,950 DN 800
SamsungElec 73,300 DN 500
NHIS 11,850 DN 150
SK Discovery 64,700 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 171,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 106,000 UP 1,000
Ottogi 556,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 62,100 DN 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,050 DN 150
F&F 84,800 DN 400
KSOE 110,500 UP 1,000
