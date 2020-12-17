MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,630 DN 50

SKC 91,600 UP 3,100

GS Retail 34,550 UP 150

NamsunAlum 4,815 DN 275

MERITZ SECU 3,865 DN 20

HtlShilla 81,700 DN 600

Hanmi Science 73,400 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 49,800 DN 700

SamsungHvyInd 7,190 UP 220

SYC 52,000 UP 1,500

IS DONGSEO 50,800 DN 200

S-Oil 71,200 UP 100

LG Innotek 167,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,550 DN 850

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,000 DN 4,000

HMM 14,350 UP 800

HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 UP 450

KumhoPetrochem 142,500 DN 4,500

Mobis 249,000 DN 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,600 DN 500

HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 100

OCI 76,400 UP 4,900

S-1 85,300 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 59,800 DN 900

KorZinc 407,000 UP 7,500

ZINUS 97,400 DN 1,200

Hanchem 174,000 UP 2,000

DWS 32,450 UP 2,650

KEPCO 26,000 UP 2,400

SamsungSecu 42,500 DN 700

KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 50

SKTelecom 246,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 49,950 DN 1,150

HyundaiElev 41,050 DN 350

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 DN 50

Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 150

SK 242,000 UP 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 150,500 UP 4,500

Handsome 29,550 DN 300

Asiana Airlines 4,480 DN 40

(MORE)