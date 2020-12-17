KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,630 DN 50
SKC 91,600 UP 3,100
GS Retail 34,550 UP 150
NamsunAlum 4,815 DN 275
MERITZ SECU 3,865 DN 20
HtlShilla 81,700 DN 600
Hanmi Science 73,400 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 49,800 DN 700
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 UP 220
SYC 52,000 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 50,800 DN 200
S-Oil 71,200 UP 100
LG Innotek 167,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,550 DN 850
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,000 DN 4,000
HMM 14,350 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 49,450 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 142,500 DN 4,500
Mobis 249,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,600 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 100
OCI 76,400 UP 4,900
S-1 85,300 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 59,800 DN 900
KorZinc 407,000 UP 7,500
ZINUS 97,400 DN 1,200
Hanchem 174,000 UP 2,000
DWS 32,450 UP 2,650
KEPCO 26,000 UP 2,400
SamsungSecu 42,500 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 50
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 49,950 DN 1,150
HyundaiElev 41,050 DN 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 DN 50
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 150
SK 242,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 150,500 UP 4,500
Handsome 29,550 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 4,480 DN 40
