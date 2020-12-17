KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 70,200 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 500
IBK 9,440 DN 10
DONGSUH 31,900 DN 100
SamsungEng 13,050 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,270 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 21,800 UP 100
KT 25,100 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,900 DN 200
KT&G 85,800 DN 500
DHICO 14,350 UP 500
Doosanfc 55,800 DN 900
LG Display 18,400 UP 450
Kangwonland 23,100 DN 300
NAVER 285,000 DN 500
Kakao 369,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 868,000 0
KIWOOM 127,000 DN 6,500
DSME 26,950 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,240 UP 20
DWEC 4,330 DN 95
DongwonF&B 179,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,250 UP 250
LGH&H 1,614,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 830,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 17,250 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,700 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 96,900 DN 400
Celltrion 351,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,600 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,300 DN 500
KIH 75,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,400 DN 250
GS 38,050 UP 50
(MORE)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs