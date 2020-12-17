Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 December 17, 2020

COWAY 70,200 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 500
IBK 9,440 DN 10
DONGSUH 31,900 DN 100
SamsungEng 13,050 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,270 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 21,800 UP 100
KT 25,100 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,900 DN 200
KT&G 85,800 DN 500
DHICO 14,350 UP 500
Doosanfc 55,800 DN 900
LG Display 18,400 UP 450
Kangwonland 23,100 DN 300
NAVER 285,000 DN 500
Kakao 369,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 868,000 0
KIWOOM 127,000 DN 6,500
DSME 26,950 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,240 UP 20
DWEC 4,330 DN 95
DongwonF&B 179,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,250 UP 250
LGH&H 1,614,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 830,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 17,250 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,700 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 96,900 DN 400
Celltrion 351,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 24,600 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,300 DN 500
KIH 75,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 31,400 DN 250
GS 38,050 UP 50
