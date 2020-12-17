KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 23,600 DN 350
LIG Nex1 29,050 DN 400
Fila Holdings 44,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,660 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 209,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 50
SK Innovation 192,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 28,050 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 45,250 DN 800
Hansae 17,000 0
LG HAUSYS 77,300 UP 700
Youngone Corp 32,150 DN 950
CSWIND 177,500 UP 10,000
GKL 16,300 DN 450
KOLON IND 41,150 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 348,500 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,870 DN 80
emart 151,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 45,600 DN 400
HANJINKAL 60,900 UP 100
DoubleUGames 59,500 UP 1,400
CUCKOO 99,000 UP 500
COSMAX 97,200 DN 500
MANDO 54,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 30,250 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,900 DN 500
Netmarble 126,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S302500 UP2000
ORION 129,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 UP 50
BGF Retail 130,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 380,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 26,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 50
Big Hit 161,500 DN 11,500
(END)
-
1
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
4
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
1
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs