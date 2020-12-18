(Yearender) S. Korea takes long overdue steps to rein in prosecution service, but task far from over

On Wednesday, Moon endorsed the ministry's decision to suspend Yoon for two months over four counts of alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges hearing cases on former Justice Minister Cho and presidential officials' alleged involvement in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018 to bring victory to one of Moon's longtime friends. The measure immediately went into effect, and Choo tendered her resignation the same day in an apparent attempt to ease the political burden on the president as her protracted feud with Yoon has been a factor behind Moon's declining job approval ratings.