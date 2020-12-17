Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice FMs of S. Korea, Germany discuss easing border entry restrictions

All News 23:01 December 17, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Germany held video talks on Thursday and agreed on the need to mutually ease entry restrictions for essential travelers, according to officials.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his German counterpart, Miguel Berger, agreed to take concrete steps from January to loosen restrictions for essential travelers, which have been tightened due to the coronavirus situation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

The two sides also agreed to continue close communication at the senior level and join international efforts for fair access to virus vaccines.

Choi explained Seoul's initiatives to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, and Berger reaffirmed his country's unwavering support, the ministry added.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) holds video talks with his German counterpart Miguel Berger in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2020, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


