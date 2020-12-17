Vice FMs of S. Korea, Germany discuss easing border entry restrictions
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Germany held video talks on Thursday and agreed on the need to mutually ease entry restrictions for essential travelers, according to officials.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his German counterpart, Miguel Berger, agreed to take concrete steps from January to loosen restrictions for essential travelers, which have been tightened due to the coronavirus situation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The two sides also agreed to continue close communication at the senior level and join international efforts for fair access to virus vaccines.
Choi explained Seoul's initiatives to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, and Berger reaffirmed his country's unwavering support, the ministry added.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
(LEAD) BTS named 'entertainer of year' by Time magazine
-
3
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
5
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
2
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
4
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases