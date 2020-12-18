U.S. expresses concerns over S. Korean ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflets
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government had expressed concerns about a South Korean bill prohibiting the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border before the South Korean parliament passed the bill this week, a news report said Thursday.
Citing unidentified sources, the Washington Post said Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had "privately conveyed" the U.S. government's concerns during his trip to Seoul that ended last Friday.
The bill passed Monday by a 187-0 vote in South Korea's unicameral parliament.
The U.S. has since kept silent on the issue, while related questions from Yonhap to the State Department remain unanswered.
Once enacted, the revision to the law on inter-Korean relations will prohibit the launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, with violators subject to a maximum prison term of 3 years or a fine of 30 million won (US$27,400).
Many critics, including U.S. lawmakers, have expressed concerns, noting the law may undermine the freedom of expression while also cutting off what little access North Korean people have to outside information.
"Freedom of expression is a core democratic value. A bright future for the Korean Peninsula rests on North Korea becoming more like South Korea -- not the other way around," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said earlier in a released statement, according to the Washington Post.
Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) has vowed to have the U.S. government reevaluate South Korea in its upcoming reports on human rights and religious freedom.
Seoul maintains the ban on leafleting is the "least possible measure" it has to take to protect its people, especially those living close to the inter-Korean border.
"This (leafleting) is happening in a very sensitive area -- the most militarized zone in the whole world with people living right next to the border area," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday in an interview with CNN.
"So in an area, highly militarily tense area where anything can go wrong, lead to even bigger clashes, and the people living near the border have been asking that these activities stop for years," she added.
Kang also insisted the revision was completely within the legal provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).
"Freedom of expression, I think, is absolutely vital to human rights, but it's not absolute. It can be limited. According to the ICCPR, we have to (do it) by law, (and) it has to be limited in scope. And it is limited in scope. It is only when these acts pose harm or pose danger to the life and the security of our people," said Kang.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
BTS gets festive with 'Dynamite' holiday remix
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Jenny Holzer's works hit home at a 'time for questions'
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
2
Notorious child rapist released from prison amid strong protests
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hit record high of 950 as nationwide cluster infections continue
-
5
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex should not be underrated: U.S. expert
-
1
Mandatory military service period to be reduced to 18 months by next year
-
2
Samsung denies rumors of Galaxy Note series discontinuation
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 for 2nd day
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs