Moscow to consider Putin's visit to Seoul in first half of next year: envoy

All News 09:23 December 18, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Russia will positively consider President Vladimir Putin visiting South Korea in the first half of next year, a foreign affairs adviser to Putin has been quoted as saying.

The Kremlin official, Yury Ushakov, made the remark when he met with former South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun visiting Moscow in his capacity as special envoy of President Moon Jae-in, according to the envoy Thursday.

Woo said he delivered Moon's personal letter requesting Putin's visit to Seoul next year.

"Foreign affairs secretary Yury Ushakov gave a quite positive response," Woo told South Korean correspondents in Moscow as he wrapped up a weeklong visit to Moscow aimed at commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Russian adviser said it was hard to fix a date due to the coronavirus situation but promised to positively consider a trip within the first half, according to Woo.

A former three-term lawmaker, Woo served as South Korea's top envoy to Russia from 2017-2019.

The two countries had pushed for Putin's visit to South Korea this year, but it could not materialize due to the pandemic.

Woo Yoon-keun, South Korea's special envoy to Russia, speaks during a meeting with reporters in Moscow on Dec. 17, 2020. (Yonhap)


